School steps up to help Haitian baby found in trash

WKRN Staff Published: Updated:

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Abandoned in a trash heap on the side of the road in Haiti, an orphaned baby is being welcomed with open arms in Hendersonville.

Now one school is doing all they can to help make him comfortable.

Baby JJ is just old enough to almost say hi, but if he could tell his story, JJ’s tale would start across the ocean where an orphanage worker heard his cry.

“In the trash. Basically, he was thrown away,” noted Annie Munson, JJ’s host mother in the states. “She heard crying, and she was digging around …and there he was.”

While JJ is mentally aware, he’s in need of several surgeries to due to a condition that causes several joints to bend or curve at odd angles.

The Haitian orphanage has ties to Annie’s church, Fire Place Fellowship. Officials soon worked to get JJ to the states for treatment on a medical visa.

“[Church officials asked], ‘Would you guys be willing to take him if we do this?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this,’” said Munson. “They diagnosed him with arthrogryposis, which literally means hook joints.”

While this condition will be treated free of cost, courtesy the Shriner’s Hospital in Philadelphia, diapers and wipes are not.

Neither are other possible medical needs. Due to his medical visa, JJ can’t be covered by health insurance.

“Just seeing a doctor was $150,” said Munson. “Every little thing costs money.”

In stepped Hendersonville Christian Academy, which raised thousands of dollars through hundreds of paper hearts.

Admissions Director Angel Andress explained to News 2 that once she heard of this story, she knew they had to help.

“Students could buy hearts for any denomination,” she said. “I stood out in the hallway each morning with a little table. They just filled those out however they wanted to.”

Through those as well as anonymous donations, the Munsons would receive more than $1,800 from HCA.

“It was humbling, especially for my husband and I,” said Munson.

The news was also a godsend for little JJ. Once found in a Haitian trash, he’s now become a Hendersonville gem.

JJ and the Munsons now anxiously await his upcoming surgeries, which they believe may take several years.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s