Texas congressmen Facebook Live road trip to Washington, DC

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A Republican and Democrat are stuck together in a car on a 1,600-mile road trip.

It’s not the start of a joke, but the reality for two Texas congressmen forced to drive to Washington, D.C. from San Antonio because of the winter storm hitting the Northeast. U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, and U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, got a late start after getting stuck in traffic around Waco.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the congressmen were approaching the Texas-Arkansas border, about 60 miles west of Texarkana.

They’re using the “bipartisan road trip” as an opportunity to answer questions from their constituents on Facebook Lives throughout the trip, and they’re planning to do as many as possible. A request from Hurd and O’Rourke: send them your favorite road trip songs and places they should see along the way.

Republican Hurd represents Texas’ 23rd congressional district, which stretches from San Antonio to the outskirts of El Paso, and Democrat O’Rourke’s 16th congressional district covers the city of El Paso and surrounding area.

Will Hurd and Beto O'Rourke before their cross country trip to Washington, D.C. (Congressman Beto O'Rourke Facebook Photo)
