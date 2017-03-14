Toddler on life support after apparent beating; Teen babysitter charged

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — A New York 2-year-old is not expected to survive a severe beating authorities said he received at the hands of his teen babysitter late Friday.

According to multiple sources, the toddler, Ethan Brigham, remained on life support at Women and Children’s Hospital Monday, where the family is awaiting the chance to donate his organs.

First responders from the town of Marilla Fire Department and EMS were called at about 9:30pm Friday to a mobile home park off Hemstreet Road on a report of a toddler who fell out of his crib.

The child was taken to Women and Children’s hospital, and was admitted already in cardiac arrest just after 12:30am, Saturday. Multiple sources said he had been on life support ever since.

On Sunday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 17-year-old who was reportedly watching the boy. He was charged and arraigned on first-degree assault. That charge is expected to be upgraded this week, as early as Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the teen babysitter remained in custody without bail Monday. He’s due back in the town of Marilla Court Thursday.