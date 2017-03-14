Top Spots: Best Irish pubs in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — St. Patrick’s Day is only a few days away! While local breweries and craft beer may get all the attention here in Columbus, St. Patrick’s Day is the day when everyone is Irish, and Columbus has some great pubs to help you celebrate. So, deck yourself out in green and enjoy the day in true Irish style.

Brazenhead

Inspired by the oldest pub in Dublin, Ireland — The Brazen Head — this quaint Irish pub offers an outstanding Irish pub experience right here in Central Ohio. The bar itself came from Ireland, and the establishment is filled with other authentic Irish artifacts or expertly crafted Irish replicas. With 11 different Irish Whiskeys on the menu, four Irish beers on tap and excellent beer-battered fish and a classic Rueben on rye, you won’t regret stopping in this watering hole. Doors open at 10am on St. Paddy’s Day and there will be Irish dancers, bagpipers and live music all day.

Fadó Irish Pub

Don’t be turned off by the fact that Fadó is a chain. The business was started in 1996 by a small group of Irish entrepreneurs who wanted to bring the best of Dublin to the US. The drink menu features a myriad of international beers and stellar Irish whiskeys. Food-wise, you can’t go wrong with the corned beef and cabbage. Fadó is hosting one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parties in Columbus, with a two-day outdoor festival with good food, great drinks and live music on Friday and Saturday.

Dempsey’s Food & Spirits

If you’re looking for a quieter pub that brings authentic Irish flare, Dempsey’s is the place for you. Dempsey’s is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and features a modern spin on traditional Irish fair like the Irish Breakfast 2.0 (bread pudding French toast, scrambled eggs with Irish cheddar, sausage, redskin potatoes and Jameson salted caramel). The establishment features a full lineup of live music all day on St. Patrick’s Day (including the McIans, Amhrain, the Columbus Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, and more).

Claddagh Irish Pub

Located in the Brewery District, Claddagh Irish Pub may be a chain, but it knows what it’s doing. With traditional Irish fare like Shepherd’s Pie, Bacon and Cabbage and Fish and Chips and an extensive selection of Irish draughts and whiskeys, you won’t regret stopping by. Doors open at 8am on Friday with kegs and eggs, and will have live music from the McIans, Tim O’Connor and The Prodigals. Dancers from the Irwin Academy and the bagpipers from the Columbus Fire Department will also make appearances!

Dublin Village Tavern

If you can’t make it to Dublin, Ireland, you might as well make it to Dublin, Ohio! The Dublin Village Tavern opened in 200, and features an Irish-inspired menu (complete with Shepherd’s Pie and a fantastic Irish kettle dinner), and a great selection of Irish beer on tap. Located in historic Dublin, the building itself was built in 1889, giving it plenty of rustic charm. The tavern opens at 11am on Friday and makes the perfect spot for watching Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.

The Three-Legged Mare

Located in the Arena District, the Three-Legged Mare is the place for you if you want to play a good game of darts, watch a soccer match or just enjoy some Irish food and drinks. The menu features items like corned beef sandwiches, bangers and mash and homemade Shepherd’s Pie. The St. Patrick’s Day festivities start at 6am on Friday, with an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, a traditional Irish menu starting at 11 and live music all day.

Byrne’s Pub

If you’re looking for an Irish dive bar with live Irish music from local and national bands, Byrne’s is the place for you. The annual St. Patrick’s Day party is a long-standing tradition at the family-run pub. This year’s lineup features The Kells, The Drowsy Lads and The Rice Brothers. The menu features classics like fish and chips, Reubens and deep fried pickles along with modern fare like Irish nachos and BLT sliders.

O’Reilly’s Pub

A Clintonville favorite, O’Reilly’s is a quaint neighborhood dive bar with a friendly atmosphere. While there isn’t a huge selection of Irish-inspired food on the menu, you can’t go wrong with the fish and chips or one of the amazing burgers. However, if you’re headed there on St. Paddy’s, you won’t be disappointed by their traditional Irish menu.

Tommy O’Bryans

Located in Westerville, Tommy O’Bryan’s prides itself on running a diverse neighborhood sports pub with quality, fresh food. If you’re looking for a modern American take on traditional Irish fare, try the O’Bryan’s Irish Pie or the Irish Melt. The bar offers lie music all day on St. Patrick’s Day, complete with Irish dancers and bagpipers.