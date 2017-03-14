Venomous cobra escapes in Florida neighborhood

OCALA, FL (WCMH) – Police and wildlife officials in Florida are searching for a cobra that escaped from its owner’s home.

WESH reported the venomous snake escaped from the home of a man licensed to keep the snake.

The snake is about two feet long with distinct multicolor markings. Residents in the area were notified of the escape and urged to use caution.

Wildlife officials said the cobra is highly venomous and will strike if provoked.

WESH reported the snake escaped while being handled by someone who was learning how to handle venomous snakes.