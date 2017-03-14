Viral haircut twins honored by police officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WCMH) — After two best friends went viral when one wanted the same haircut as the other in hopes of fooling their preschool teacher, the pair are making headlines again.

Jax Rosebush and his best friend Reddy Weldon got a surprise at school that will help them look even more alike.

Lousiville Police Officer Amber Ross walked into their preschool class and asked for their autographs before inviting them out into the hall. She handed them small gifts, including matching t-shirts they could wear for pajama day at school.

“With everything going on in the world today, you have these two kids who said their hair is the only thing making them different,” Officer Ross told WAVE. “When they see this uniform, they get all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but what these kids don’t know [is] in this moment right here, they are my heroes.”

Jax and Reddy immediately put on their matching outfits and marched proudly back into the classroom to share their other gifts with their friends.

Officer Ross said it’s moments like this that make her job special.

“It’s a blessing to be able to come out and to do this,” she said. “For me to have an opportunity to reach out in other ways other than the streets so they can understand that police are good people and we are here for them.”

The small act of kindness seems to be already paying off for Officer Ross.

“Honestly, before I came out here, one of the little girls said, ‘Miss April, I want to be a police officer. I want to wear my outfit tomorrow,’” said Jax and Reddy’s teacher, April Sedoris. “The impact is immediate.”