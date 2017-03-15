Amazon adds alcohol to Prime Now deliveries in Columbus market

By Published: Updated:
Cooler bags ready to go at the Amazon Prime Now warehouse in Columbus (NBC4 Photo)
Cooler bags ready to go at the Amazon Prime Now warehouse in Columbus (NBC4 Photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Staring today, Amazon Prime Now customers can get beer and wine delivered to them in the Columbus area.

Amazon announced that starting Wednesday, the one and two-hour delivery service Prime Now will be offering alcohol delivery.

The company adds thousands of alcohol-related products to its inventory from popular name brands such as Chateau Ste. Michelle, Bud Light and Veuve Clicquot as well as local favorites like Great Lakes Brewing Company, Rhinegeist and MadTree Brewing.

Through Prime Now, one-hour delivery is $7.99, and two-hour delivery is free. Delivery of beer and wine is also available in Cincinnati beginning today.

Amazon Prime members can download the Prime Now app, available on iOS and Android devices, or visit primenow.com to place orders and track the status of their delivery in real time.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s