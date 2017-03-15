Amazon adds alcohol to Prime Now deliveries in Columbus market

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Staring today, Amazon Prime Now customers can get beer and wine delivered to them in the Columbus area.

Amazon announced that starting Wednesday, the one and two-hour delivery service Prime Now will be offering alcohol delivery.

The company adds thousands of alcohol-related products to its inventory from popular name brands such as Chateau Ste. Michelle, Bud Light and Veuve Clicquot as well as local favorites like Great Lakes Brewing Company, Rhinegeist and MadTree Brewing.

Through Prime Now, one-hour delivery is $7.99, and two-hour delivery is free. Delivery of beer and wine is also available in Cincinnati beginning today.

Amazon Prime members can download the Prime Now app, available on iOS and Android devices, or visit primenow.com to place orders and track the status of their delivery in real time.