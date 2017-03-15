City denies claims after water main break causes flooding

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is telling homeowners on Annadale Drive that it will not pay their claims for damages after their homes were flooded in January in a massive water main break.

Homeowner Eric Griffiths says he’s disappointed but not surprised.

“They determine their own liability on an issue like this,” Griffiths said. “It’s not an outside party so obviously, more often than not, they’re going to find fault when they do it on their own.”

Griffiths says he had about six inches of water covering the first floor of his home. He says his repair costs will be about $50,000. “It’s pretty much almost a complete gut of the house.”

The typical homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover flood damage from a water main break. So, at least some of the homeowners had hoped the city would pay for their losses.

Griffiths and one other homeowner got their answer in a letter from the city that concluded, “we can find no evidence of negligence on the City’s part, and must deny your claim for damages.”

Columbus City Councilman Mike Stinziano. Chairman of the Public Utilities committee, said he is sympathetic to the plight of the homeowners. He has agreed to look at the issue. “We’re starting to look at what other cities have done and if they do take it on – where the balance is,” Stinziano said.

