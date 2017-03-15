Columbus police officer shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say an undercover police officer is in stable condition after a shooting in west Columbus.

Police said it happened Wednesday evening on the first block of S. Burgess Avenue.

According to Columbus police, the officer was struck in the hip and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was also caught nearby and hospitalized.

Officer shot on west side. @ColumbusPolice says he's in stable condition. Suspect in custody, unknown condition, going to hospital @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/uqYaM0CRPl — Courtney Yuen (@courtyuen) March 16, 2017

