Dublin offers discount Uber rides for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – The City of Dublin is offering discounted Uber rides while the community celebrates St. Patrick’s Day.

Discounts are worth $10 each and can be used up to twice per person over the weekend. The rides are available from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19, while supplies last.

The promo code is only valid for rids that begin or end at 555 Metro Place North or 75 North High Street.

How the free Uber ride promo codes work

Guests must have the Uber app.

To download the app, go to the iTunes or Google Play, and then create an Uber account.

Enter the code DUBLINSTPATS17 as a “Promotion” in the “Payment” section of the app. Please only apply the code if you plan to use it, so the code is not wasted. Quantities are limited.

o Pick-up/Drop-off Area 1:

555 Metro Place North – (Main Entrance)

Services patrons of Blarney Bash

o Pick-up/Drop-off Area 2:

75 North High Street – (CML-Dublin Branch Library Parking Lot)

Services patrons of downtown Dublin businesses

This location may be used only during hours when the library is not open. The library’s weekend hours are as follows:

Ø Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Ø Sat: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Ø Sun: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The city says the promotion is part of a partnership between Dublin and the Central Ohio Safe Ride Program. The city first gave Uber discounts in 2016 during the Dublin Irish Festival.