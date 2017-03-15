Fire reported at northeast Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at northeast Columbus apartment complex.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:15pm on the 1900 block of Belcher Drive in Columbus. Firefighters quickly called for a second-alarm assignment.

Second-alarm companies were called off around 4:40pm.

According to firefighters, there were initial reports of people trapped inside. Firefighters have cleared the first floor and are now searching the second floor. It is not known whether anyone was injured.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.