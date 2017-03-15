Fire reported at northeast Columbus apartment complex

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at northeast Columbus apartment complex.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:15pm on the 1900 block of Belcher Drive in Columbus. Firefighters quickly called for a second-alarm assignment.

Second-alarm companies were called off around 4:40pm.

According to firefighters, there were initial reports of people trapped inside. Firefighters have cleared the first floor and are now searching the second floor. It is not known whether anyone was injured.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s