Funeral ends in gunfire after families get into fist fight

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WCMH) — Deputies in Tennessee are looking for a woman who fired shots during an altercation at a funeral, WATN-TV reports.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell, two families got into a fist fight at the funeral, when a woman pulled out a gun and fired several shots in the air. No one was hit.

Farrell tells WREG-TV there is “a lot of bad blood” between the family of the deceased and the family of the deceased’s wife. The spokesman says arguments between those family members then caused the fight.

Deputies are still looking for the shooter, described as a woman between 20-25 years old. She was last seen leaving the cemetery in a blue green van.

