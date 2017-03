COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a woman in north Columbus was the victim of an armed carjacking Tuesday night.

Police say the carjacking took place a little before 11:00 pm.

It took place on Pinellas Court off of Dublin Granville Road.

The suspect reportedly put a gun to the woman’s back and stole her car, a black Toyota Yaris.

There was no description for the suspect, other than the suspect is a man.