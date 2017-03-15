More than a dozen Franklin County polling locations changing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you’re planning on voting in the May 2 primary, make sure you double check your polling location.

Sixteen voting locations are changing for this election, affecting around 31,000 people.

The Franklin County Board of Elections said the locations affected were not available for various reasons.

Affected voters will receive a postcard with the name, address and precinct of the new voting location. Signs will also be posted at the former sites to redirect voters to the new location.

Voting locations are also available under the Sample Ballot link on at www.vote.franklincountyohio.gov.