Olentangy Schools release redistricting plan

By Published: Updated:

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH) — The Olentangy Local School District has released its redistricting plans for the 2018 school year and the addition of the new high school.

The new Olentangy Berlin High School is scheduled to open in 2018 after voters passed a $6.9 million ballot issue in March of last year.

Because of the new school, the school district formed the Attendance Boundaries Committee which provided recommendations for redistricting after doing research and collecting feedback during community forums.

Olentangy Local School District Superintendent Mark Raiff announced the new attendance boundaries along with a map representing the new districts.

Students will begin attending the new districts in the fall of 2018.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s