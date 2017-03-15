Olentangy Schools release redistricting plan

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH) — The Olentangy Local School District has released its redistricting plans for the 2018 school year and the addition of the new high school.

The new Olentangy Berlin High School is scheduled to open in 2018 after voters passed a $6.9 million ballot issue in March of last year.

Because of the new school, the school district formed the Attendance Boundaries Committee which provided recommendations for redistricting after doing research and collecting feedback during community forums.

Olentangy Local School District Superintendent Mark Raiff announced the new attendance boundaries along with a map representing the new districts.

Students will begin attending the new districts in the fall of 2018.