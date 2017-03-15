Police stop semi after chasing it around I-270

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have stopped a tractor trailer after chasing it halfway around I-270 through Hilliard and Columbus.
According to Columbus police, the chase started in the Hilliard area when the driver of a tractor-trailer refused to pull over.
The chase proceeded down I-270 and was approaching I-70 in east Columbus by 8pm. The truck appeared to be stopped near East Main Street by 8:05pm.
According to Hilliard police, dispatchers received six calls saying the driver was driving all over the freeway. Officers caught up with the truck and chased it around I-270.
Police said the driver committed numerous traffic violations along the way.
