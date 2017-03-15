‘This is Us’ After Show: The Season Finale

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH) — The entire cast of NBC’s hit drama “This is Us” got together to talk about Tuesday night’s emotional season finale.

The finale touched on when Jack and Rebecca first met up to the huge fight between them that led to Jack moving out.

“We knew early on in the writing process that this finale was going to show the time that they met, and the separation,” episode co-writer Elizabeth Berger said during a Q&A. “We tried to lay, along the way, little clues that we were going to build to this sort of emotional break.”

“This is Us” stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Ron Cephas Jones. Season Two is slated for a fall release, but an exact date is not yet set by NBC.