Toddler dies wandering outside in freezing weather

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WCMH) – Police in North Carolina are investigating after a three-year-old boy was found dead outside his home.

WSOC reported it happened Wednesday morning in Burke County, North Carolina.

When deputies arrived, the front door of the home was open and the mother was still asleep inside, unaware of what happened.

Investigators say they believe the boy went outside sometime during the night and the storm door closed behind him. They say he likely died after being out in the freezing temperatures too long.

“As a grandparent, as a parent, and the officers… when you come to a tragic situation like this, it’s always heartbreaking for everybody involved including the officers that’s investigating the case. So yes, our prayers go out to all the families,” said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

The child just turned three on Tuesday.

It is not clear whether charges will be filed.

