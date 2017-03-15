Video shows more than a dozen alligators on parade

By Published: Updated:

(NBC NEWS) – A South Florida photographer was in the Big Cypress National Preserve early Monday when she captured video more than a dozen alligators crossing a dirt road.

Bobby Wummer says it was just after sunrise when the gators started making their way out of a pond, across a dirt road and into a deeper canal.

Although the video appears to have been taken at close range, Wummer says he shoots his pictures with a big wildlife lens, so he is certain not to disturb the reptiles. The bigger lens also allows him to stay a safe distance away from dangerous subjects.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s