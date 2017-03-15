Video shows more than a dozen alligators on parade

(NBC NEWS) – A South Florida photographer was in the Big Cypress National Preserve early Monday when she captured video more than a dozen alligators crossing a dirt road.

Bobby Wummer says it was just after sunrise when the gators started making their way out of a pond, across a dirt road and into a deeper canal.

Although the video appears to have been taken at close range, Wummer says he shoots his pictures with a big wildlife lens, so he is certain not to disturb the reptiles. The bigger lens also allows him to stay a safe distance away from dangerous subjects.