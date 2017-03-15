Xbox controller battery chargers recalled for burn hazard

REDMOND, WA (WCMH) — Thousands of Xbox chargers are being recalled because they can overheat and burn players.

The product being recalled is the “Energizer Xbox One 2x Smart Charger” and is used to charge two Xbox One video game controllers. There have been two dozen reports of overheating.

Consumers should stop using the battery chargers and contact performance designed products to return it for a full refund.

The chargers are made of black plastic and hold up to two XBOX controllers. You’ll see “Energizer®” stamped on the label along with the item number 048-052-NA.

The 121,000 recalled chargers were sold at Best Buy, GameStop and online for about $40.