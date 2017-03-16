2 found dead in Centerville after child reports parents unresponsive

CENTERVILLE, OH( AP) — Police say medics found two adults dead after a child called 911 to report unresponsive parents at a home in southwestern Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Centerville police spokesman John Davis said the deaths appeared to be drug related, and drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. Police say they received the 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday. Four children also were in the home when medics arrived a few minutes later.

The Montgomery County coroner identified the adults who died as 36-year-old Brian J. Halye and 34-year-old Courtney A. Halye, but did not release a cause of death for the couple.

Police did not release any other details on the couple or the children.

The deaths remain under investigation.