Barack Obama shares his March Madness bracket

President Barack Obama tosses up a basketball that was presented to him as a gift by UConn Huskies head basketball coach Geno Auriemma, left, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington,Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015, where the president honored the NCAA Champion UConn Huskies Women's Basketball team. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Barack Obama is picking North Carolina to win the men’s NCAA Tournament over Duke.

Last year, Obama had Kansas winning it all in his bracket. The Jayhawks lost to eventual champion Villanova in the Elite Eight.

Obama also has Arizona and Kansas in his Final Four.

Obama also picked UConn to win the women’s NCAA title over Notre Dame, with South Carolina and Washington in the Final Four.

Filling out NCAA tourney selections became an annual tradition for Obama, who is a college basketball fan and invited ESPN to the White House to televise his picks. ESPN has said President Donald Trump has declined to make picks this year.

