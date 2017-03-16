Boy, 13, killed after driving car into wall

WOWK Published:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A 13-year-old driver was killed after a car crashed into a garage in Charleston, West Virginia.

The crash occurred on Woodward Drive at the intersection of Blackwell Drive. Charleston Police and Fire arrived and extinguished the fire.

One male, 13-year-old Jeremy Bush, was found inside the vehicle and was killed in the crash.

The investigation determined that Bush, who was at the time in the custody of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and a resident of the ResCare facility on Woodward Drive, was the driver of the vehicle and died of apparent injuries sustained during the crash.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Bush had left the facility with the keys to a 2015 Dodge Caravan, leased by the W.V. D.H.H.R., and drove southbound on Woodward Drive before crashing into a stone retaining wall near 849 Woodward Drive.

This is has been ruled a single vehicle crash with only one occupant and no other persons injured. Charleston Police Department is conducting the investigation and no other information is available at this time.

