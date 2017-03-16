California teen killed in police shooting was pregnant

KRON Published:
Elena Mondragon (CREDIT: KRON)

HAYWARD, CA (KRON) — The 16-year-old girl who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Hayward was pregnant, according to her family.

Elena Mondragon was shot and killed by Fremont police on Tuesday.

Her uncle tells KRON4 News that Mondragon was two months pregnant.

Officers were attempting to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle that was wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies in Fremont.

When police tried to stop the car, the driver suddenly drove into the detective’s police vehicles, injuring two Fremont police detectives.

During the incident, the detectives fired their weapons at the suspect driving the vehicle and struck Mondragon.

Mondragon was treated by the Hayward Fire Department at the scene and then transported to a trauma center where she died of her injuries, police said.

Neither Fremont or Hayward have named Elena as a suspect in the armed robbery investigation.

Another male and a second female occupant of the vehicle were taken into custody near the scene without further incident. Another suspect was arrested Wednesday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s