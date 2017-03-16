Charges dismissed against man involved in altercation with Grant Medical Center security officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Charges have been dismissed against a man who was detained at Grant Medical Center on Monday night.

Court records show that a charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed at the request of Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, following consultation with legal counsel for OhioHealth.

The video shows the man, 38-year-old Shelton Adams, taking a step toward the officers and then being shoved back. Adams then appears to flick a cigarette toward an officer who then pepper sprays him and hits him with a baton. The three officers then wrestle Adams to the ground.

