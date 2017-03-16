Columbus Police: Suspects break woman’s car window, shoot her

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a woman is in stable condition after two suspects broke the window of her car and shot her.

Police say the woman was waiting in her car for her friend in front of 1499 Crestwood Avenue. Two unknown men approached her car, and one began beating on the window with a gun. Police say the window broke, and the man shot the woman.

The woman fled the scene and called police.

Police say they were unable to locate the two suspects, who are described as black males. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 645-TIPS (8477).