Dash camera video shows police chase truck around I-270

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A truck driver will likely be charged with OVI after a chase that went halfway around I-270 Wednesday night.

Hilliard police said the chase started just before 7:30pm Wednesday in the Hilliard area when the driver of a tractor-trailer refused to pull over.

According to Hilliard police, dispatchers received six calls saying the driver was driving all over the freeway. Officers caught up with the truck and chased it around I-270.

Chief Robert Fisher of the Hilliard Police Department said they tried to use stop stick at least 4 times to slow the truck down, but it did not work as planned.

He added the driver, 63-year-old Barry Demings of Virgil Redford Township, MI, had picked up a load just before he started to drive on I-270.

The chase proceeded down I-270 and was approaching I-70 in east Columbus by 8pm. The truck appeared to be stopped near East Main Street by 8:05pm.

Police said the driver committed numerous traffic violations along the way.

Demings was taken to Mt. Carmel East for evaluation. Demings has not been arrested, but will likely be charged with OVI, failure to comply with an order of a police officer, and marked lane violations.

According to Columbus police, the truck was carrying syrup.