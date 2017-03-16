Deputies investigating after woman’s body found in Madison County

LONDON, OH (WCMH) — Deputies say the woman’s body was found along a roadway in Range Township.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:38am, Thursday, a person called 911 to report a body lying along the roadway in the 2800 block of SR 323, eight miles west of Mt. Sterling.

Deputies say the body was identified as 26-year-old Kelsey Jean Maynard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maynard’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Deputies say Maynard lived with her parents near where her body was found and had been missing since Wednesday night.

Maynard’s parents told deputies it wasn’t unusual for her to take walks in the area.

Maynard was fully clothed and there were no obvious signs of trauma or struggle, according to deputies.

Deputies continue to investigate and anyone with information can call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 740-852-1332.