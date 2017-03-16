DUI suspect drives home with victim’s motorcycle in front bumper

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A man has been charged with DUI after police said he hit a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.

It happened at Rangeline Road and Halls Mill Road around 6:00 a.m. Police were called out to the scene where the victim, who was riding the motorcycle, was taken to the hospital. The driver was nowhere to be found.

Police were told the man who hit him had driven off in his Jeep with the motorcycle still attached to his front bumper.

A call tipped off police that the driver was in the 5100 block of Halls Mill Road, not far from where the crash happened.

Around 7:45 a.m. police arrested 29-year-old William Pruett and charged him with DUI, assault first degree, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The victim, a 49-year-old male is listed in critical condition.

According to jail records, Pruett was also charged with DUI in 2008.