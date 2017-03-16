Franklin County Coroner investigating ‘alarmingly high’ number of fentanyl-related deaths

By Published:
A bag of 4-fluoroisobutyrylfentanyl, which was seized in a drug arrest, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office says it is investigating 43 suspected fentanyl- or fentanyl analogue-related deaths that occurred within the past month.

Thirty of the deaths took place in Franklin County, and another 13 from surrounding counties.

Dr. Anahi Ortiz’s office called the number of cases “alarmingly high and unprecedented.”

Ortiz’s office reports that preliminary numbers of fentanyl-related overdose deaths during January and February total 55–nearly half of all fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the entire year of 2016.

This information does not include heroin-related deaths or other opiate-related overdose deaths.

