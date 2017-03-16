Hockey team raises money to send custodian home to see family

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KARE) Minnesota’s Augsburg College men’s hockey team raised thousands of dollars in a matter of hours to allow a beloved college custodian to visit his family overseas.

Minasie Theophilos, 54, oversees Augsburg’s ice arena, known widely for his pride in his job and keeping the rink spotless. Theophilos left his home in Ethiopia 33 years ago and has never had a chance to return to visit this family. He’s been employed by Augsburg as a custodian for 25 years.

“A month and a half ago, my mother passed away, and each one of these kids signed a card, came one by one gave me a hug,” said Theophilos. “That’s a great team, very friendly, very disciplined, hard-working kids really, and I love them very much.”

The Auggies men’s hockey team didn’t stop there and decided to set up a fundraiser for Theophilos. In 24 hours, the GoFundMe fundraiser surpassed its original goal of $3,000.

The page stated, “Recently, his mother passed away, a very sad and emotional day at Augsburg. We found out he was unable to afford to see her and we want to provide him the opportunity to visit with his father and family. We feel that after all the time and energy of Minasie serving us, we would like to return the favor and unite him with his family!”

After practice Wednesday morning, the team presented Theophilos with a check for more than $5,000.