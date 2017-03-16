Local judge will spend 10 days in jail for misusing campaign funds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judge will spend 10 days in jail today after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds.

Timothy S. Horton sits on the Tenth District Court of Appeals. Last month, Horton pleaded guilty to three counts of failure to file accurate statements, all first-degree misdemeanors. In a statement to the court, Horton admitted to misusing about $2,000 in campaign funds during his 2014 campaign.

Horton admitted to spending $1,014 at a campaign celebration dinner at Hyde Park Steakhouse in March 2014. He also says he spend $978 at Due Amici in March 2014 for a fundraiser that one person attended, and $173 in July 2014 on cigars to use as gifts.