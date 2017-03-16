Massive fire reported in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WCMH) – A large fire broke out Thursday night in a building in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

It’s happening in the downtown area near North Street, West Street and Harrington. Raleigh police and fire are responding.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

The city is warning people who live in the area to stay away.

Avoid the downtown area surrounding North Street, West Street and Harrington. Raleigh Fire and Police responding to fire. — City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) March 17, 2017

