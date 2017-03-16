Mother, biological adult son plead guilty to incest

KETK Staff Published:

CLOVIS, NM (KETK)  – A 37-year-old woman and her 20-year-old biological son have pleaded guilty to a charge of incest.

Monica Mares and Caleb Peterson were confronted by a neighbor about their incestuous relationship in February of 2016, and police were called to the scene where the couple admitted they were sexually involved.

On Wednesday, jury selection began for the trial; the two accepted the plea agreements and were sentenced before the Honorable Drew D. Tatum. Both will spend a year and a half under supervised probation and are prohibited from contact with each other. Another year and a half will be served as unsupervised probation.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb prosecuted the cases for the State of New Mexico. Reeb explained to the Court that she felt probation was an appropriate resolution to the matters to as neither Defendant had a criminal record and putting them in prison would accomplish nothing. Reeb also stated that treatment was more important in these types of matters.

