NCAA Tournament: Meet the 2017 Mascots

Forget the players, the mascots are often the most recognizable figures for a school’s sports program.
Take a look at some of the mascots for the teams that are dancing in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
2017 NCAA Tournament: Meet the Mascots
2017 NCAA Tournament: Meet the Mascots x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Police chase on I-270
-
PHOTOS: BrewDog Hotel
-
PHOTOS: Children, animals found living in deplorable conditions
-
PHOTOS: 2017 Ohio State Fair Performers
-
Baltimore Officers Arrested
-
Baltimore Officers Arrested
-
PHOTOS: Morrow County Drug Bust
-
2-alarm apartment complex fire
-
PHOTOS: Hitler’s phone
-
PHOTOS: Forgotten ’72 cop-shooting case
NCAA TOURNAMENT CENTRAL: NCAA Streaming, Schedule, Brackets | Image Zone: NCAA Tournament | Social Stream