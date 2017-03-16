New TV series with Hilary Swank to film in Ohio

CANTON, OH (AP) — A state legislator says a new television series will be filmed in northeastern Ohio.

Rep. Kirk Schuring announced this week that the company producing “The One Percent” has committed to the Canton area and northeastern Ohio for filming that’s expected to start in 2018.

The Repository in Canton reports entertainment websites say the drama series will feature Hilary Swank and Greg Kinnear as a couple struggling to save the family farm.

The production team’s application for state tax credits and an award letter indicating the show was cleared for $5 million in tax credits was obtained in a public records request by the newspaper. The application estimates close to 990 Ohio residents would be hired, mostly as extras.

The newspaper reports the production company didn’t return calls seeking comment.