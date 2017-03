NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Police in Newark are looking for a missing 18-year-old girl who they say has developmental disabilities.

Destanie Doyle was last seen at her home on March 12, 2017 at approximately 11:30am. She is 5’0″ and 138 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, wearing a maroon zip up track jacket, a black and yellow tank top, black leggings, and multi-color Puma shoes.

Anyone with information can call the Newark Police at (740) 670-7201 or the Detective Bureau at (740) 670-7215.