NFL hires second female official, according to AP source

Female NFL referee Sarah Thomas works in the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Oakland Raiders at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the hiring tells The Associated Press that the NFL is adding a second female official, Terri Valenti, to work as a replay booth assistant next season.

Valenti will join Sarah Thomas, who has been a line judge since 2015. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced the hiring.

Sporting News first reported Valenti’s addition to the NFL’s officiating ranks.

Valenti previously worked in college football, the Arena League and the UFL, which no longer is in business. She has also been a Navy engineer and economics professor.

She has experience as a replay communicator from 2012-16 and worked Super Bowl 50.

