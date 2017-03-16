No. 11 Xavier upsets No. 6 Maryland 76-65

By Published: Updated:
Xavier's Trevon Bluiett (5) drives around Creighton's Khyri Thomas (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

ORLANDO, FL (WCMH) — Xavier University has ended No. 6 Maryland’s tournament run in the first round.

The Xavier Musketeers beat the Terrapins 76 to 65.

It’s a huge victory for the Musketeers, who are without second-leading scorer Edmond Sumner and lost seven of 10 entering the tournament.

Xavier is playing in its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament and is 23-20 in NCAA play since 1990.

