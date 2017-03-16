Sign of Spring…12+ hours of Sunlight Friday!!

Columbus (WCMH) – It might not feel quite like Spring yet, but Spring is just a few days away!

One of the biggest signs of Spring is the addition of plenty of daylight. Starting Friday, we will have more daylight than darkness for almost the next 6 months!!!

March is one of the best months for gaining daylight too.

Below is a list of how many minutes are gained or lost for each month at sunrise, sunset, and total.

SUNRISE SUNSET gain/loss JAN 13 32 45 FEB 36 31 67 MAR 48 32 80 APR 43 29 72 MAY 26 27 53 JUN -2 10 8 JUL -23 -21 -44 AUG -28 -40 -68 SEP -28 -48 -76 OCT -31 -44 -75 NOV -33 -21 -54 DEC -19 10 -9

Friday, earliest, and latest days of the year (daylight wise):

Friday, March 17th, sunrise: 7:39am, sunset: 7:41pm

Early December (earliest sunset) 5:07pm

Late December (latest sunrise) 7:54am

Mid-Late June (earliest sunrise) 6:03am

Late-June to Early July (latest sunset) 9:05pm

With the sun directly over the Equator on Monday, the days will continue to get longer as the sun’s angle becomes more directly overhead for the next 3 months.

Think about this, the sun is about as strong this weekend as it is in late September, when temps can frequently be in the 70s and 80s!!!

It won’t be that warm this weekend, but keep thinking warm thoughts 🙂

If you have any questions about sunrise, sunset, daylight or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave