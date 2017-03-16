Sign of Spring…12+ hours of Sunlight Friday!!

Columbus (WCMH) – It might not feel quite like Spring yet, but Spring is just a few days away!
One of the biggest signs of Spring is the addition of plenty of daylight. Starting Friday, we will have more daylight than darkness for almost the next 6 months!!!
March is one of the best months for gaining daylight too.
Below is a list of how many minutes are gained or lost for each month at sunrise, sunset, and total.
|SUNRISE
|SUNSET
|gain/loss
|JAN
|13
|32
|45
|FEB
|36
|31
|67
|MAR
|48
|32
|80
|APR
|43
|29
|72
|MAY
|26
|27
|53
|JUN
|-2
|10
|8
|JUL
|-23
|-21
|-44
|AUG
|-28
|-40
|-68
|SEP
|-28
|-48
|-76
|OCT
|-31
|-44
|-75
|NOV
|-33
|-21
|-54
|DEC
|-19
|10
|-9
Friday, earliest, and latest days of the year (daylight wise):
- Friday, March 17th, sunrise: 7:39am, sunset: 7:41pm
- Early December (earliest sunset) 5:07pm
- Late December (latest sunrise) 7:54am
- Mid-Late June (earliest sunrise) 6:03am
- Late-June to Early July (latest sunset) 9:05pm
With the sun directly over the Equator on Monday, the days will continue to get longer as the sun’s angle becomes more directly overhead for the next 3 months.
Think about this, the sun is about as strong this weekend as it is in late September, when temps can frequently be in the 70s and 80s!!!
It won’t be that warm this weekend, but keep thinking warm thoughts 🙂
If you have any questions about sunrise, sunset, daylight or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com
-Dave