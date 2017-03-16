Sign of Spring…12+ hours of Sunlight Friday!!

David Mazza By Published:

Columbus (WCMH) – It might not feel quite like Spring yet, but Spring is just a few days away!

One of the biggest signs of Spring is the addition of plenty of daylight.  Starting Friday, we will have more daylight than darkness for almost the next 6 months!!!

 

March is one of the best months for gaining daylight too.

Below is a list of how many minutes are gained or lost for each month at sunrise, sunset, and total.

SUNRISE SUNSET gain/loss
JAN 13 32 45
FEB 36 31 67
MAR 48 32 80
APR 43 29 72
MAY 26 27 53
JUN -2 10 8
JUL -23 -21 -44
AUG -28 -40 -68
SEP -28 -48 -76
OCT -31 -44 -75
NOV -33 -21 -54
DEC -19 10 -9

 

Friday, earliest, and latest days of the year (daylight wise):

  • Friday, March 17th, sunrise: 7:39am, sunset: 7:41pm
  • Early December (earliest sunset) 5:07pm
  • Late December (latest sunrise) 7:54am
  • Mid-Late June (earliest sunrise) 6:03am
  • Late-June to Early July (latest sunset) 9:05pm

 

With the sun directly over the Equator on Monday, the days will continue to get longer as the sun’s angle becomes more directly overhead for the next 3 months.

Think about this, the sun is about as strong this weekend as it is in late September, when temps can frequently be in the 70s and 80s!!!

 

It won’t be that warm this weekend, but keep thinking warm thoughts 🙂

 

If you have any questions about sunrise, sunset, daylight or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s