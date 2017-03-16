Statewide tornado drill scheduled for March 22

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Don’t panic when you hear the tornado sirens next Wednesday at 9:50am; it’s only the yearly statewide tornado drill.

The sirens will be activated one time for three minutes – a longer tone than in the regular Wednesday noon tests. The test tone will be the same “tornado warning” tone which would be used in an actual tornado warning.

The test will be in place of the regularly scheduled Wednesday noon test.

“The annual Statewide Tornado Drill is the perfect opportunity for schools, businesses and families to discuss and practice their emergency plan,” said Jeffrey J. Young, Director, Franklin County Emergency Management & Homeland Security. “Regardless of where you are, it’s important to know what to do and where to go when severe weather strikes.”

The drill is part of Ohio’s Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 19th-25th, to remind the public that with spring comes the possibility of tornadoes, thunderstorms, floods, hail, lighting strikes, and power outages.