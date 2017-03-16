Video shows security officer fatally shooting bank robber

By Published: Updated:

ROCKFORD, IL (WCMH) – Video released by police in Illinois shows the moment a man tried to rob a bank, before he was fatally shot.

WIFR reported it happened in Rockford Illinois at an Apline Bank branch.

Video shows Laurence Turner enter the bank and fire a gunshot into the ceiling. Then, security officer and former deputy Brian Harrison jumped into action.

“There is no doubt in my mind the actions of Brian Harrison saved the lives of those that were employees in the Alpine Bank location on that date and saved his own life,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato.

Harrison shot Turner twice, killing him.

“They are taught generally to shoot center mass in the body. This is a very dynamic, active situation and he’s doing what he was trained probably for 30 years to do and it was to eliminate and take care of the threat,” Police Chief Dan O’Shea said.

No bank employees were injured.

The State’s Attorney’s office said Harrison’s actions were justified.

Police said Turner was linked to at least three other armed robberies where gunshots were also fired.

Related Posts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s