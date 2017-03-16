Video shows security officer fatally shooting bank robber

ROCKFORD, IL (WCMH) – Video released by police in Illinois shows the moment a man tried to rob a bank, before he was fatally shot.

WIFR reported it happened in Rockford Illinois at an Apline Bank branch.

Video shows Laurence Turner enter the bank and fire a gunshot into the ceiling. Then, security officer and former deputy Brian Harrison jumped into action.

“There is no doubt in my mind the actions of Brian Harrison saved the lives of those that were employees in the Alpine Bank location on that date and saved his own life,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato.

Harrison shot Turner twice, killing him.

“They are taught generally to shoot center mass in the body. This is a very dynamic, active situation and he’s doing what he was trained probably for 30 years to do and it was to eliminate and take care of the threat,” Police Chief Dan O’Shea said.

No bank employees were injured.

The State’s Attorney’s office said Harrison’s actions were justified.

Police said Turner was linked to at least three other armed robberies where gunshots were also fired.