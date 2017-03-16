Video shows train blasting commuters with snow

RHINECLIFF, NY (NBC NEWS/WCMH) – Amtrak commuters waiting to get on a train in New York got a snowstorm that wasn’t in the forecast.

Several commuters were hit with what looked like an avalanche as the speeding train approached the Rhinecliff station Wednesday morning.

Craig Oleszewski captured the whole thing on his cell phone and posted it online. Some people were knocked to the ground and one person suffered a minor head injury.

Another commuter, Nick Colvin, recorded the entire event in slow motion.

A railroad engineer who saw the video said he believes commuters should not have been allowed to stand so close to the tracks.

Amtrak, in a statement Thursday, said the train “was traveling at the authorized speed” and that the train’s engineer followed applicable rules. “We always advise customers to stand back from the platform edge as trains approach and this was an unusual occurrence considering the large amount of snow on the tracks.”