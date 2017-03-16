Video shows train blasting commuters with snow

By Published: Updated:

RHINECLIFF, NY (NBC NEWS/WCMH) – Amtrak commuters waiting to get on a train in New York got a snowstorm that wasn’t in the forecast.

Several commuters were hit with what looked like an avalanche as the speeding train approached the Rhinecliff station Wednesday morning.

Craig Oleszewski captured the whole thing on his cell phone and posted it online. Some people were knocked to the ground and one person suffered a minor head injury.

Another commuter, Nick Colvin, recorded the entire event in slow motion.

A railroad engineer who saw the video said he believes commuters should not have been allowed to stand so close to the tracks.

Amtrak, in a statement Thursday, said the train “was traveling at the authorized speed” and that the train’s engineer followed applicable rules. “We always advise customers to stand back from the platform edge as trains approach and this was an unusual occurrence considering the large amount of snow on the tracks.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s