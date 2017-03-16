Weather presenter with Down syndrome scores a hit

PARIS (AP) – A young woman with Down syndrome presented the weather on French national television, attracting the biggest audience of the season.

France 2 said Wednesday that Melanie Segard’s presentation on Tuesday night drew 5.3 million viewers.

Segard, 21, arrived early at the network for hair and makeup and appeared about halfway through the weather report to present the weekend weather. She and the regular weather presenter ended the broadcast by clasping hands and embracing. Segard earned the chance after launching a Facebook petition called “Melanie can do it.”

“There we go; I did it,” she wrote on her Facebook page afterward.