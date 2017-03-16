With 2 gift FTs, Northwestern prevails 68-66 over Vandy

By Published:
A Northwestern fans holds a sign during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game against Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — What was he thinking?

Northwestern got its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory, 68-66 over Vanderbilt, after Commodores guard Matthew Fisher-Davis inexplicably grabbed Wildcats guard Bryant McIntosh on purpose, sending McIntosh to the free throw line for the go-ahead points with 15 seconds left.

Riley LaChance made a layup with 18 seconds remaining in Thursday’s game to put the ninth-seeded Commodores up by one after trailing by as many as 15.

Vanderbilt guard Nolan Cressler (24) lays a shot in past Northwestern forward Nathan Taphorn (32) during the first half of a first-round men’s college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

But seconds after the in-bounds pass, Fisher-Davis reached out and grabbed McIntosh while he was in the backcourt. That put eighth-seeded Northwestern in the double bonus, and McIntosh went to the line and calmly swished the free throws with 15 seconds left.

LaChance missed a 3 on the next possession and eighth-seeded Northwestern (24-11) got another free throw.

Fisher-Davis heaved a desperation shot at the buzzer, but it missed, and he sunk his head and reached down to his shoes in despair.

MCINTOSH MOMENT: McIntosh led the Wildcats with 25 points, none more important than those that came on his only two free throws of the night.

FISHER-DAVIS SCORES: Fisher-Davis led Vanderbilt with 22 points, including a 3-pointer during a 12-0 run that kept Vanderbilt in it after falling behind by 15 with 13 minutes left.

ON HAND: Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Seinfeld fame, whose son plays for the Wildcats, was in the stands.

UP NEXT: Northwestern will play top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round of the West region Saturday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s