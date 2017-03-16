Woman drives to hospital after being shot in the head

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head Wednesday night in east Columbus.

Police say that at approximately 9:11 pm an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at several people near the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Graham Street.

One of the bullets hit Jeanna Jackson in the head.

Police say she then drove herself to the hospital. She was admitted in stable condition.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene of the incident and has not been apprehended.