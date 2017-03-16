Woman escapes from trunk during alleged kidnapping

BIRMINGHAM, AL (NBC News) — An Alabama woman’s daring escape after being kidnapped by armed man and forced into the trunk of a car was all caught on tape.

In the video you can see the suspected kidnappers pull up to a gas station.

The station owner tells WVTM the suspects tried to use the woman’s credit card to withdraw money from an ATM.

After they are unable to get any money, the trunk pops open as the vehicle drives away and a woman jumps out.

The owner of the station says after she ran inside, he helped her call police.

The woman told police she was kidnapped at gunpoint as she walked to her apartment.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.