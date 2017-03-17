3 juveniles arrested for strong-arm robbery in Columbus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three boys have been arrested after reportedly trying to rob and beat up a man, and then trying to rob Dollar General.

Columbus Police say a man was walking home on March 15 in the area of East Main Street and Idlewild Drive when the suspects appeared from behind a group of dumpsters and began following him. The suspects, aged 12, 14, and 15, caught up to the man and demanded items from him. He said no, and police say the suspects began swinging and kicking at him.

The victim escaped, went home and called police.

Police say the man then decided to go look for the suspects with a friend. They saw the suspects outside the Dollar General, where they were reportedly fighting with the store manager. The manager told the original victim that the boys had tried to rob him.

The man and his friend gave chase. One suspects fled into another nearby dollar store and was arrested. The other two suspects ran into an auto parts store and were also arrested.

The three boys were charged with robbery.

One suspect told police that the boys had tried to steal BB guns earlier from a Walmart and were not successful.

The officer who arrested the boys said he had seen them earlier in the day with a fourth suspect, who was arrested for throwing rocks and breaking windows.

