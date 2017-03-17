Children find parents dead from apparent overdose in Centerville home

CENTERVILLE, OH (WDTN) – Preliminary autopsy results indicate an airline pilot and his wife found dead in their Ohio home by their children died from an apparent drug overdose.

Police say the bodies of 36-year-old Brian Halye and 34-year-old Courtney Halye were found in their home in Centerville Thursday morning.

Their children discovered the bodies and their 13-year-old son called 911 and reported that he could not wake his parents up.

Spirit Airlines confirmed that Brian Halye was a pilot for the airline for nine years and that his last flight for Spirit was March 10th.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said the preliminary cause of death is consistent with an accidental overdose similar to what they’ve seen in fentanyl and heroin overdose cases.

They say the exact cause of death won’t be confirmed until toxicology reports are completed in 4-6 weeks.

Centerville police say drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.