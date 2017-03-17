St. Patrick’s Day recipe: Corned beef & cabbage chowder

CHICOPEE, MA (WCMH) — It’s the traditional corned beef and cabbage with a winter twist. Moe Shea with the Hood showed us how to make Corned Beef & Cabbage Chowder.

Corned Beef & Cabbage Chowder

Ingredients:

  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 3 celery stalks, diced
  • 3 carrots, diced
  • 3 potatoes, cooked and diced (peeled if desired)
  • 2 cups, corned beef, cooked and diced
  • ¼ head of cabbage sliced (3 cups)
  • 2 cups beef broth (chicken is OK too)
  • 2 cups milk (2%)
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 4 tablespoons flour
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 bay leafs

Instructions:

  • Melt butter in large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, and carrot (if using fresh) and stir occasionally until the vegetables are slightly softened (about 5 min).
  • Stir in the flour and cook for one min
  • Slowly stir in broth, milk and seasonings.
  • Bring to a simmer and cook until it begins to thicken.
  • Add diced potatoes, corned beef, and cabbage  (and veggies if they were previously cooked and leftover)
  • Simmer until warm
  • *If using leftover veggies add them at the end of cooking so they do not overcook. You just want them to be re-warmed.

This recipe is derived from “The Foodie Affair”

